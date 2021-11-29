Quiboloy says Omicron variant due to sex trafficking allegations against him 

Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy claimed on Sunday that people may suffer more if they continue to persecute and malign him.

In a mass on Sunday, Quiboly said that the emergence of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant was due to the way people are treating him.

“I told you, I’m telling you the truth, the day of the Lord is here. Do not ever ever play a joke or continue to pursue the prosecution of the appointed son because the father in heaven has already declared through the appointed son, no one can escape this,” Quiboloy claimed.

“The way you treated the appointed son here, is the way this world is going to receive its judgment,” he added.

Earlier this month, the United States federal authorities charged Quiboloy and some of his church officials of sex trafficking.

Quiboloy is a close personal friend of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Malacanang said that they will not interfere with the justice or legal actions against the church leader.

“The Delta virus variant of COVID-19 is only an introduction. If you keep on hurting, persecuting, and harming the Appointed Son and the Kingdom, you will see much worse than the Omicron variant,” Quiboloy said.

