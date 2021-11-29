Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Teen’s pet cat chooses to stay beside owner who passed away

In a heart-warming scene, a pet cat stayed with its late owner’s casket all throughout the funeral.

The fur baby ‘Terry’ stayed on top of the casket of its owner JM Binos who recently passed away.

JM’s sister Marie Cloie Binos, said that ‘Terry’ was used to sleeping beside JM before the 19-year-old passed away last November 13 due to pancreatitis.

“Akala niya natutulog pa rin kaya kahit anong gawin naming pag-alis kay Terry, talagang bumabalik siya ro’n sa ibabaw ng ataol. Kahit may viewing, talagang nando’n si Terry,” she said.

JM left behind 15 dogs and 11 other cats and since his death the family feels that the pets felt sad along with them.

“‘Yung mga hayop, talagang may pakiramdam talaga sila na nakakaintindi talaga sila na may endless love sila sa mga amo nila, na ‘di rin madali sa kanila harapin yung mga pangyayari,” Marie Cloie said. (AW)

