Harry Roque endorses Bongbong-Sara tandem

The camp of presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos announced that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has endorsed the candidacy of Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas said that they have also adopted Roque as their guest senatorial candidate.

PFP said that the move is no longer a surprise since the BBM-Sara tandem is expecting more parties and political personalities to join their ‘Uniteam’.

“Unity will make our country strong and stable. Let us not allow ourselves to remain divided by partisan politics before, during the campaign and after we have already installed new leaders in our government,” Marcos said.

Roque filed his certificate of candidacy early this November through substitution.

Roque also lost in his bid to be part of the International Law Commission after getting one of the lowest numbers of votes from participating countries. (TDT)