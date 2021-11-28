Man sentenced to death for smuggling Squid Game’ into North Korea

A man was sentenced to death for smuggling the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” to North Korea.

The man was sentenced by a firing squad after seven high schoolers were caught watching the show.

Reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA), a private non-profit news service funded by the United States government revealed that the man brought the show back from China and sold flash drives containing copies.

The incident came to the fore after a high school student secretly bought a USB flash drive containing the South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ and watched it with one of his best friends in class.

The friend told several other students who became interested and shared the flash drive with them and they were caught by the censors in 109 Sangmu, who had received a tipoff.

The student who brought the flash drive received a life sentence and the other six students were given five years of hard labor and some personnel were also fired from the academic establishment.

The government took the incident very seriously stating that students’ education was being neglected and dismissed the school principal, their youth secretary, and their homeroom teacher.

Under “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” law, North Korea prohibits entry and use of any form of cultural materials from countries like the United States and South Korea.

The “Squid Game” is about 456 people who are invited to play a mysterious game and turns out to be a terrifying fight for survival as the players have to play traditional children’s games with deadly twists. There is a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (nearly P2 billion) in the game. (AW)