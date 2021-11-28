Dubai ranks first in Arab world, fifth globally on cultural interaction

The city of Dubai has ranked first in the Arab world and fifth globally for cultural interaction in the Global Power Cities Index 2021.

The announcement was made about this by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Twitter.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

His Highness said the achievement was made possible because of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

The cities of London, Paris, New York and Tokyo ranked in the top four positions.

READ ON: Dubai ranked 23rd most attractive city in the world

The Global Power Cities Index report measures several factors including tourist attractions, attractiveness of shopping options, dining options and number of foreign visitors.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said,” despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through, Dubai continues to affirm its position as the global capital of the creative economy and a model for sustainable development aimed at human happiness,”