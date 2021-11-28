Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Capacity of indoor events in Abu Dhabi raised to 80%

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have said that the operating capacity for indoor events will be increased to 80 percent.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee in a statement announced the updated operating capacity of indoor and outdoor events and weddings in the emirate.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi rolls out free driverless taxis in Yas Island

The operating capacity of indoor events has increased to 80 percent with the entry to indoor events requiring attendees to show the Green Pass on Al Hosn app.

A negative PCR test result received within 96 hours is also a requirement.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi to host NBA games in UAE for the first time

The attendees at indoor events must also undertake an EDE scan on a hand-held device at public entry points and wear a mask.

As per authorities the maximum operating capacity of wedding halls is 60 percent and the number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls, 300 for open-air wedding venues, and 60 for weddings hosted at home.

