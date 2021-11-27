Philippine Consulate General in Dubai assists 893 OFWs in special consular day on November 26

Overseas Filipino Workers headed to the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai early on Friday, November 26 to get their passports and other official documents sorted out during the special consular day.

Data from the Philippine consulate reveal that 893 OFWs were assisted for the one-day service, most of whom processed the renewals and amendments for their passports.

OFWs also applied for other necessary documents and updated their records with other attached agencies such as POLO, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG.

Here is the official breakdown of the following services rendered by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai last November 26:

Passport Renewal and amendment – 133

Notarization of legal documents – 82

Passports released – 103

Report of Marriage – 7

Report of Birth – 10

Contract Verification – 146

OEC issuance – 40

OWWA membership – 123

PAG-IBIG services – 122

SSS services – 127

TOTAL = 893

The special consular day is a highly sought-after service from at Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in the UAE headquartered in Abu Dhabi, considering that majority of the Filipinos work 9-5 from Sundays to Thursdays, matching the same office hours of both missions. On regular days, OFWs often have to take a leave just to attend to their documents at the consulate or the embassy.