PH repatriates over 800,000 OFWs with free accommodation, food, transportation

Food and transportation are among several facilities which have been provided by the Philippine authorities to over 800,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday that the government has provided assistance to a total of 803,521 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac said in a Twitter post that they have reached the 800K mark in terms of OFWs given “food, quarantined, and transported to their home regions since May 2020.”

The assistance provided to the returnees was in cooperation with other government agencies like DOLE-OWWA, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Manila International Airport Authority, Department of Health.

The OFWs were assisted to their respective hotel quarantine facilities and transported by land and air to their final destinations. (AW)