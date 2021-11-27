OFW groups put forward 10-point electoral demands

Progressive overseas Filipino worker (OFW) rights groups have called on the candidates of the 2022 elections to heed their 10-point electoral demands.

The groups led by Migrante International said in its 10-point overseas Filipinos electoral agenda report that OFWs across the world have remained in distress despite repeatedly being hailed as “economic heroes.”

The ten demands listed by it are providing aid to migrant workers and their families, free repatriation, cracking down on illegal recruitment and human trafficking, holding accountable promoters and accomplices.

The other demands are an increase in budget for services catering to migrant Filipinos including those for overseas absentee voting, legal assistance under the Department of Foreign Affairs, saving Mary Jane Veloso and other Filipinos on death row or those incarcerated abroad through free and extensive legal assistance.

In addition, the groups have also demanded opening embassies, consulates, and Philippine overseas labor offices during weekends as well as services and protection for seafarers and free quality, and comprehensive health services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides stopping revenue-making schemes in servicing OFWs (e.g. OWWA membership, overseas employment certificates, PhilHealth premium memberships, other fees required by the Commission on Overseas Filipinos. stopping red-tagging, militarization, violation of human rights and fascism and abolishing the labor export program remain other highlights.

Besides the several Migrante regional chapters, the other signatories to the 10-point agenda were Concerned Seafarers of the Philippines, SeaNetwork, Churches Witnessing with Migrants, Kaisahan ng mga Migrante at Tagapagtaguyod para sa Ayudang Nakasasapat (Kamtin), Samahan ng mga Domestic Helper sa Gitnang Silangan (Sandigan), Malaya Movement Canada, Rise Against Government Exaction (Rage), Hong Kong Association of Concerned Filipinos in Thailand, Gabriela Rome and Anakbayan USA. (AW)