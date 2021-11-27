Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expert estimates 70% of global population to live in cities by 2050

A top Microsoft official has said that there is a huge scope for use of Artificial Intelligence to deliver public services as 70% of the global population will live in cities by 2050.

Tareq Hijazi, Public Sector Director for Microsoft UAE said at the smart cities summit in Abu Dhabi that as the global population will live in cities there will be challenges related to traffic congestion, energy use, and outdated infrastructure.

Jijazi in his presentation on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit said there was the biggest potential for smart cities, “which use cutting edge technologies such as IOT and AI assisted systems to provide citizens with equal access to public services through digital channels and strive to create transparency, sustainability and improve liveability,”

Samer Alish, Director – MENA, Streamax, said that the cities worldwide are attempting to transform themselves into “smart cities.”

He said that for public transportation the use of data will help achieve efficiency and help build smart transportation. (AW)

