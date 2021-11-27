Enjoy unlimited visits to Expo 2020 Dubai this December with ‘Festive Pass’

A stunning array of cultural events to entertain adults and children alike is on offer over the next month at Expo 2020 Dubai – including the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, Christmas festivities and major stars live in concert – with Expo’s new Festive Pass unlocking unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just AED 95, on sale now until the end of December.

Golden Jubilee celebrations

On 2 December, the UAE will celebrate 50 years since its founding by the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971. Expo will commemorate the occasion from 1 to 4 December with ‘The Journey of the 50’ – a blend of human performance and theatrics, showcasing Al Wasl dome’s unique capabilities in a never-before-seen way with a cast of more than 200.

Festivities include the ‘Journey of a Thread’ show – a staging of Emirati craftsmanship that dives into the heart of the culture – plus fireworks displays and a concert by Emirati singing star, Eida Al Menhali. Visitors can also experience ‘Al Azi’, in which an Arabic poet leads a chorus that ‘answers’ his call, and a 30-minute musical showcase by another renowned Emirati singer, Fatma Zahrat Al Ain.

Expo 2020 Wonderland

To mark the season, the greatest global gathering in history will undergo a magical winter transformation as decorations adorn Al Wasl, the Welcome Plazas, Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Park and all concourse areas.

Ring in the season at Al Wasl Plaza’s spectacular Christmas tree lighting and enjoy festive trains, twinkling street lights, dazzling fireworks and a dash of snow. From Santa Claus and his 3D camels, to giant snow globes, reindeer (but not as you know them), a festive facelift for Opti and gifts from around the world Expo – not to mention carol concerts, flying pianos and seasonal tunes from District musicians and Exposonix – the site will come alive with holiday cheer.

Live Performances

Expo 2020 will host more than 100 musical shows and concerts from an extraordinary range of stars including multi-award-winning artist Alicia Keys live at the Al Wasl stage on 10 December, and a special event on 19 December featuring Academy Award-winning composer and musician A.R. Rahman.

Late Nights @ Expo will feature a special festive line-up for three nights from 23-25 December, with a range of artists from across the globe, while Christmas Day will see entertainment from Filipina singing sensation Lea Salonga, British artist Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel choir.

Family fun

Little ones can write a letter to Santa Claus and meet the man himself, enjoy special showings of holiday movies Home Alone (23 December), Miracle on 34th Street (24 December) and Elf (25 December) on the Jubilee stage, and see nightly shows and spectacular seasonal projections at Al Wasl Plaza from 20-29 December (excluding 27 December).

No seasonal celebration is complete without a festive fair, and Expo 2020’s market at Surreal – the Expo 2020 waterfall – not only has kiosks selling traditional treats and gifts from across the globe, but is packed with entertainment and activities for all ages, including DJs, baking sessions and an action-filled winter camp with face-painting, magicians, jugglers and crafts.

Many of Expo’s 200-plus restaurants will also be serving seasonal menus, and at selected venues, children under eight can eat free on certain days.

With Country Pavilions hosting their own holiday activities, Expo 2020 is an opportunity for visitors to discover an array of Christmas cuisines, cultures and traditions, and experience how the festive season is celebrated all across the world.

At less than AED 3 a day, there is no better way to enjoy the season than with an AED 95 Expo 2020 Festive Pass.