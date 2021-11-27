Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Airline offers 100 free Singapore-Manila tickets for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

An airline will be giving a special early Christmas gift for returning overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) between Singapore and Manila this December.

Air Asia Philippines has offered 100 free tickets which cover to and from flights between Manila and Singapore for December 4, on flights Z2 825 and Z2 826 respectively.

RELATED STORY: OFWs bound to Singapore not required to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines spokesman, said that this initiative aims to bring home OFWs from Singapore in time for the month-long Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the air carrier is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Dailisan said giving free tickets was a gesture to show appreciation to OFWs for their heroism and sacrifices. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed leads 146,000 joggers in Dubai Run

9 mins ago

Abu Dhabi launches installment, mortgage scheme for car buyers

18 mins ago

UAE first worldwide to vaccinate 100% of eligible population

26 mins ago

BREAKING: PH suspends flights from South Africa, other countries over new COVID-19 variant 

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button