Airline offers 100 free Singapore-Manila tickets for OFWs

An airline will be giving a special early Christmas gift for returning overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) between Singapore and Manila this December.

Air Asia Philippines has offered 100 free tickets which cover to and from flights between Manila and Singapore for December 4, on flights Z2 825 and Z2 826 respectively.

RELATED STORY: OFWs bound to Singapore not required to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Philippines spokesman, said that this initiative aims to bring home OFWs from Singapore in time for the month-long Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the air carrier is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Dailisan said giving free tickets was a gesture to show appreciation to OFWs for their heroism and sacrifices. (AW)