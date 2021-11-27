Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi launches installment, mortgage scheme for car buyers

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a car instalment and mortgage scheme for buyers.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has introduced payment options for residents which could be availed while purchasing a vehicle at showrooms and dealerships.

ADDED hopes that the initiative would help boost the automotive industry within the emirate.

Showrooms are advised to follow the same car financing procedures as the licensing authority would. (AW)

