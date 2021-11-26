Latest News

UAE issues travel warning advisory amid COVID-19 cases spike in Europe

A top UAE health sector official has called on the public to avoid overseas travel for now due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The advisory came as COVID-19 cases have again spiked in many parts of the world and the detection of a new variant in South Africa. 

Earlier, coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe. The continent is once again the epicentre of the pandemic and prompted new curbs on movement. 

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson of the UAE health sector said people may opt to enjoy all the tourism offerings of the UAE.

Farida stated: “The COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. Cases and deaths from COVID have increased in some countries.”

“Travel is allowed from the UAE, but plan your trips and be aware. Do not expose yourself or others to COVID or restrictions caused by the pandemic,” she added. 

UAE residents will enjoy a four-day break for the UAE National Day, now called World Futures Day, and several people have made travel plans abroad.

