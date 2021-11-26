Tourists from UAE can now enter Philippines without quarantine

The Philippines will be reopening its borders to some fully vaccinated tourists beginning December 1.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that travelers from non-visa countries will be allowed to enter the country.

The travelers should satisfy the following conditions:

Their passport should be valid for at least 6 months at the time of arrival. They should have a return or outbound ticket to their country of origin or next destination.

Prior to arrival in the Philippines, they should have stayed exclusively for 14 days in a Green List area with low COVID-19 cases.

They must have proof of vaccination.

The UAE is among the countries and territories included in the Philippines updated ‘green’ travel list.

They will also be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 72 hours before their departure.

Nograles said that upon arrival, they will not be required to go on quarantine or take another test.

Nograles said that minors will also have to follow the guidelines imposed on their parents or guardians.

Travelers who fail to comply with the requirements will be subjected to facility-based quarantine and to be tested on the fifth day.

Nationals from the following countries are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa for a period of stay of thirty (30) days or less:

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil*

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

Colombia

Comoros

Congo

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel*

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Latvia

Lesotho

Liberia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Norway

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Spain

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Thailand

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United Republic of Tanzania

United States of America

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia

Zimbabwe

*Brazilian and Israeli nationals are given fifty-nine (59) days stay based on existing agreements.