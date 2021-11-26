Tourists from UAE can now enter Philippines without quarantine

The Philippines will be reopening its borders to some fully vaccinated tourists beginning December 1.
Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that travelers from non-visa countries will be allowed to enter the country.
The travelers should satisfy the following conditions:
- Their passport should be valid for at least 6 months at the time of arrival. They should have a return or outbound ticket to their country of origin or next destination.
- Prior to arrival in the Philippines, they should have stayed exclusively for 14 days in a Green List area with low COVID-19 cases.
- They must have proof of vaccination.
The UAE is among the countries and territories included in the Philippines updated ‘green’ travel list.
They will also be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 72 hours before their departure.
Nograles said that upon arrival, they will not be required to go on quarantine or take another test.
Nograles said that minors will also have to follow the guidelines imposed on their parents or guardians.
Travelers who fail to comply with the requirements will be subjected to facility-based quarantine and to be tested on the fifth day.
Nationals from the following countries are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa for a period of stay of thirty (30) days or less:
Andorra
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil*
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Cote d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Fiji
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel*
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lesotho
Liberia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mexico
Micronesia
Monaco
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Norway
Oman
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Korea
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Africa
Spain
Suriname
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Tajikistan
Thailand
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Uganda
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United Republic of Tanzania
United States of America
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vatican
Venezuela
Vietnam
Zambia
Zimbabwe
*Brazilian and Israeli nationals are given fifty-nine (59) days stay based on existing agreements.