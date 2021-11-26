Number of repatriated OFWs hits 800,000-mark

The number of repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has hit the 800,000-mark since the pandemic started.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday that the Philippines government has provided assistance to a total of 803,521 repatriated OFWs since last year.

“We have hit the 800K mark in terms of OFWs given food, quarantined, and transported to their home regions since May 2020,” OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac said in a Twitter post.

Upon their arrival, repatriated OFWs were assisted to their respective hotel quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

After testing negative for coronavirus, they were transported by land and air to their final destinations.