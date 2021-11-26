Latest News

Number of repatriated OFWs hits 800,000-mark

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The number of repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has hit the 800,000-mark since the pandemic started. 

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday that the Philippines government has provided assistance to a total of 803,521 repatriated OFWs since last year.

“We have hit the 800K mark in terms of OFWs given food, quarantined, and transported to their home regions since May 2020,” OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac said in a Twitter post.

Upon their arrival, repatriated OFWs were assisted to their respective hotel quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. 

After testing negative for coronavirus, they were transported by land and air to their final destinations.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tourists from UAE can now enter Philippines without quarantine

47 mins ago

COVID-19 tracker: UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE issues travel warning advisory amid COVID-19 cases spike in Europe

1 hour ago

Now 90% complete: Sharjah to open 3.5km Al Hira Beach soon

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button