Now 90% complete: Sharjah to open 3.5km Al Hira Beach soon

Staff Report2 hours ago

The 3.5-kilometer Al Hira Beach in Sharjah is scheduled to open for visitors and beachgoers early next year.

According to Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) the progress of construction of its AED 87 million Al Hira Beach project in Sharjah city has reached 90 per cent completion. 

Al Hira Beach extends over a 3.5 kilometre stretch across the shoreline overlooking the Arabian Gulf. 

It is Shurooq’s largest beach development project to date. It aims to transform the family-friendly neighbourhood in Sharjah city “into a vibrant tourism destination”.

The project comprises three main clusters, with 8 retail units in each and features a promenade, marina, cafes and restaurants.

The Al Hira Beach is the second project of its kind developed by Shurooq that aims to transform the site into a fully serviced corniche destination.

