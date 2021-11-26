From P4,900 to P5,300: Higher passport renewal fees imposed on OFWs in Middle East, Europe

Senator Kiko Pangilinan opposed the hike in passport renewal fees for overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Pangilinan said that the hike in passport renewal fees was caused by the decision of embassies to outsource the processing of passport renewals.

The increase in passport renewal range from P4,900 to P5,300.

The senator said that it would be better if embassies would increase manpower rather than outsourcing the passport processing.

The senator lamented the additional burden for OFWs already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.