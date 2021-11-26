Latest News

COVID-19 tracker: UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 infections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 70 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 741,790.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities are in stable condition.

No COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths remains at 2,145.

Meanwhile, an additional 90 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,601.

Around 263,429 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours have been conducted using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tourists from UAE can now enter Philippines without quarantine

2 hours ago

Number of repatriated OFWs hits 800,000-mark

2 hours ago

UAE issues travel warning advisory amid COVID-19 cases spike in Europe

2 hours ago

Now 90% complete: Sharjah to open 3.5km Al Hira Beach soon

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button