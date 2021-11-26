COVID-19 tracker: UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 infections

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 70 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 741,790.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities are in stable condition.

No COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths remains at 2,145.

Meanwhile, an additional 90 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,601.

Around 263,429 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours have been conducted using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.