UAE general wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the UAE’s Interior Ministry, has won INTERPOL’s presidency for a four-year term.

He was elected by 140 representatives of INTERPOL’s member nations—becoming the first high-ranking police official from the Arab World to be elected for the post.

The announcement was made in a tweet via the INTERPOL’s official Twitter account.

Mr Ahmed Nasser AL RAISI of the United Arab Emirates has been elected to the post of President (4-yr term). pic.twitter.com/pJVGfJ4iqi — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) November 25, 2021

In an interview with the November 2020 issue of 999 Magazine Arabic, a magazine published by the UAE Interior Ministry, he said: “My winning the Interpol presidency will be considered an achievement for all Arabs.”

Al Raisi also told a local newspaper in the UAE that he wants to modernize and transform Interpol, which is based in Lyon, France, taking inspiration from the UAE’s strides in tech-driven policing.

Al Raisi has held the MoI’s Inspector General post since April 2015.

Police officials from the organisation’s 194 member countries attended the 89th General Assembly, November 23-25, in Istanbul.