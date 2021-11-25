Latest News

UAE general wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the UAE’s Interior Ministry, has won INTERPOL’s presidency for a four-year term.

He was elected by 140 representatives of INTERPOL’s member nations—becoming the first high-ranking police official from the Arab World to be elected for the post.

The announcement was made in a tweet via the INTERPOL’s official Twitter account.

In an interview with the November 2020 issue of 999 Magazine Arabic, a magazine published by the UAE Interior Ministry, he said: “My winning the Interpol presidency will be considered an achievement for all Arabs.”

Al Raisi also told a local newspaper in the UAE that he wants to modernize and transform Interpol, which is based in Lyon, France, taking inspiration from the UAE’s strides in tech-driven policing.

Al Raisi has held the MoI’s Inspector General post since April 2015.

Police officials from the organisation’s 194 member countries attended the 89th General Assembly, November 23-25, in Istanbul.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Philippines' largest carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB)

Cebu Pacific announces Bayanihan flights from November 26

51 mins ago

240 OFWs repatriated from Kuwait this week

5 hours ago

Employee jailed in Dubai for forging University certificate

5 hours ago

RTA staff, resident rescue trapped kitten from Dubai bridge

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button