Employee jailed in Dubai for forging University certificate

An Arab employee has been handed down a six months prison term after he connived with others to forge a university certificate in Dubai.

The employee forged the document to change his profession from a clerk in the company where he worked to become a general manager.

The Court of First Instance sentenced him and the others to 6 months in jail. The Court ordered that the person should be deported after serving the jail term and the verdict was upheld by the Dubai Appellate Court.

RELATED STORY: Four jailed in UAE for using forged documents to get Schengen visas

The crime was first detected as he sent an SMS to the company’s owner through the application of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Earlier in December 2020, an SMS was received by an investor through the application of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reporting the change of an employee’s profession to a general manager.

The first suspect in the case, who worked as a clerk and became a partner in the company he worked for, asked to change his profession to a general manager, but earlier his application to the concerned bodies through Tasheel was rejected.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Jail, AED750,000 fine for forging e-documents in UAE

According to the witness he received an SMS alerting him that the clerk’s profession was changed to a general manager. He contacted the Ministry and inquired about the situation of the clerk and the documents he supplied and they sent him the university certificate.

The suspect was arrested and referred to the public prosecution and then to the court after the document was found to be forged. (AW)