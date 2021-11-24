Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Umm Al Quwain offers 50% discount on traffic fines

The Directorate General Of Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) police has offered a 50% discount on traffic fines registered before October 31 between December 1, 2021 to January 6, 2022.

The people will also become eligible for the cancellation of black points and the impoundment of vehicles even as violations registered according to Article (1) (A,B) have been exempted.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah offers 50% discount on traffic fines

This pertains to driving the vehicle in a way that exposes the life of the driver and others to danger.

The police Directorate has also said that the traffic fines should be paid through the MoI application and the other electronic websites. (AW)

