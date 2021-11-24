Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bong Go not ruling out possible withdrawal from presidential race

Presidential aspirant and Senator Bong Go disclosed that he is still mulling about the possibility of him backing out from the presidential race.

Go said that he was still in a state of shock when he substituted and filed for his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections.

“Desisyon po ito ng partido, desisyon po ito ni Pangulong Duterte na merong tatakbo na pangulo kaysa naman wala ni isa sa amin na tumakbo – babatuhin kami ng aming mga kapartido,” Go said in an ambush interview on Wednesday.

“Ngunit sa totoo lang po, nagreresist po talaga ang aking utak, puso at aking katawan. Nabigla po ako dito sa pagtakbo. Napakahirap po ng aking sitwasyon,” he added.

Go was asked if he is still considering backing out from the race.

“Iniisip ko pa nang mabuti. Nag-aantay po ako ng sign sa Panginoon kung sa tingin niyang, dito ka na lang Bong, susundin ko po at syempre yung Pilipino,” he said.

Go no longer elaborated the withdrawal option. The former aide turned senator said that he still supports Duterte’s daughter for vice president.

“Syempre po anak po siya ng aking boss. Marami ho kaming mga common supporters at ayokong pumili ng ibang kandidato pagka-vice president. Ano ito, circus?” Go said. (TDT)

