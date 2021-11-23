Abu Dhabi rolls out free driverless taxis in Yas Island

Abu Dhabi authorities announced the launch of driverless taxis in its smart city that would assist passengers for free in some areas of Yas Island.

The taxis known as robo-taxis or ‘Txais’ were launched by private firm Bayanat and the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

In a report on Gulf News, Bayanat CEO Hasan Al Hosani said that a smartphone app will be used to book driverless taxis for 24 hours.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to trial driverless cars this Q4 2021

Residents and visitors can download and register in the app to avail the services.

So far the taxis cover Yas Beach, Etihad Arena, and other famous locations on the island.

“In this first phase, the cars are offering free transport, and are manned by trained safety officers onboard, in keeping with the emirate’s transport regulations. In the next phases, we hope to extend the geographical area that these driverless vehicles cover, including deploying them on highways,” Al Hosani told Gulf News.

The government said that three of the vehicles are electric while two robo-taxis are hybrid.

READ ON: Middle East’s first driverless bus operates from Ajman

Banayat also hired professionals to maintain and make sure of the safety of the vehicles.

The company hopes that the deployment of driverless vehicles will reduce the carbon emissions from cars.

The roll out of this program also helps the UAE towards its goal of becoming sustainable in the future. (TDT)