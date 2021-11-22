DOH says over 93% of COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated

The Department of Health says that the majority of COVID-19 related deaths came from unvaccinated people.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says that deaths are 2.6 times more likely among the unvaccinated, while severe and critical symptoms are 1.75 times more likely to occur among the unvaccinated compared to those fully vaccinated.

The DOH adds that 93.49% of the deaths recorded due to COVID-19 came from the unvaccinated sector.

“Vaccination will be the key in continually reducing our deaths,” the official said in a media briefing.

The DOH said that cases in Metro Manila are plateauing but strict protocols and compliance with minimum health standards must be observed.

The DOH also explained why there’s an increae in COVID-19 mortalities this month.

“Ito pong mga namamatay ay hindi lamang po nangyari ngayong Nobyembre. Ito po ay mga vina-validate kasi ng local governments at saka sinusumite sa national government,” she said in a radio interview.

“Nationally, the highest reported deaths were in September 2021 with 218 average deaths per day. October deaths were more than half at 125 deaths, while partial data for November reports 566 deaths or an average of 27 deaths per day with Region 1 reporting the highest number of deaths across all regions,” she added. (TDT)