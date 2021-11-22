Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Al Maya Supermarkets to host U.S. food festival, says Kamal Vachani

Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani has announced the launch of the U.S. food festival called: ‘A U.S. Barbeque Celebrating 50 Fabulous Years of the UAE’ at its select supermarkets across the UAE.

U.S. Consul General Meghan Gregonis inaugurated the event and toured Al Maya Al Murooj store accompanied by U.S. mission staff and Mr. Kamal Vachani.

The three-week food promotion campaign will start from November 24, and it is in line with the UAE’s 50 year Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The promotion is in partnership with the U.S. Mission in the UAE and part of the “Discover America With A Fork And The Road” campaign.

Mr. Kamal Vachani said, “We are delighted to announce the 21-day U.S. food festival called: ‘A U.S. Barbeque Celebrating 50 Fabulous Years of the UAE’. We hope this food festival will be a huge success by attracting various communities.

Al Maya Supermarkets caters to a diverse customer base across the UAE and fulfills their requirements related to fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry, meats, nuts, cheeses, snacks, beverages, other food products, and consumer goods. “A large variety of high-quality U.S. food products and consumer goods will be on display during the campaign,” Mr. Vachani informed.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

