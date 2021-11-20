Lifetime productivity losses due to COVID-19 will mount to Php2.3T in in PH

Losses to Filipino workers’ wages and productivity will touch PhP 2.3 trillion during their lifetime, state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) has pointed out.

The losses will also be on account of strain on health facilities due to COVID-19 as well as less attention to other diseases.

These findings have been revealed in the paper titled “The Multifaceted Health Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” by PIDS senior research fellow Valerie Gilbert Ulep.

Ulep said at a webinar that the long-run productivity losses due to COVID-19 is around P2.3 trillion in net present value.

A separate paper released by the Washington-based think tank Center for Global Development (CGD) said that the number of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) claims to cover 12 “high-burden” diseases dropped last year as medical care focused on COVID-19.

Another CGD paper co-authored by Ulep showed a 70-percent year-on-year decline in 60 government hospitals’ admissions for pediatrics during the second quarter of last year during the stringent COVID-19 lockdown in the Philippines.

Ulep said increases in food security among households due to “job losses would not only increase stunting in children but also inflict P633.8 billion in life-long losses.”

Earlier World Bank said the Philippines was suffering from childhood stunting as a result of undernutrition and the kids were smaller in height compared to healthier children of the same age.

Around 29 percent of Filipino kids aged five and below were stunted.

The Philippines had the fifth-highest stunting prevalence in the East Asia and Pacific region and worldwide the country was among the top 10.

It is also estimated that decline in treatment of tuberculosis (TB), would result in P28.9 billion in losses. (AW)