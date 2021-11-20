Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Overtaking on the shoulder may cost driver AED1,000, 6 black points in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Violation of overtaking on the shoulder of the UAE road invites a fine of Dhs1000 and 6 black points, according to Article No. 42 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Noncompliance with the mandatory lane rule and wrong overtaking on the roads, may cost the driver a penalty of Dhs400 under Article No. 86.

This was highlighted by the Abu Dhabi Police through a video that highlighted the danger of overtaking from the shoulder of the road and not adhering to the mandatory lane.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 400 fine for not allowing other motorists to overtake in fast lane

In the second episode of the “Safety Path” program, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, reviewed the danger of overtaking from the shoulder of the road and the danger of not adhering to the mandatory lane, by broadcasting a video of accidents that occurred on the road.

The police explained that the shoulder of the road is intended for emergency vehicles to access accident sites, aid the injured and save their lives.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IATF approves booster shots for OFWs with immediate deployment

12 mins ago

International Fashion Week Dubai kicks off to a glittering start

45 mins ago

ADB OKs $600-M loan for universal health care in Philippines

2 hours ago

Dubai Jetman Vince Reffet remembered on anniversary of fatal crash

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button