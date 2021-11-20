KNOW THE LAW: Overtaking on the shoulder may cost driver AED1,000, 6 black points in UAE

Violation of overtaking on the shoulder of the UAE road invites a fine of Dhs1000 and 6 black points, according to Article No. 42 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Noncompliance with the mandatory lane rule and wrong overtaking on the roads, may cost the driver a penalty of Dhs400 under Article No. 86.

This was highlighted by the Abu Dhabi Police through a video that highlighted the danger of overtaking from the shoulder of the road and not adhering to the mandatory lane.

In the second episode of the “Safety Path” program, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, reviewed the danger of overtaking from the shoulder of the road and the danger of not adhering to the mandatory lane, by broadcasting a video of accidents that occurred on the road.

The police explained that the shoulder of the road is intended for emergency vehicles to access accident sites, aid the injured and save their lives.