Expat honored in Dubai for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

An Arab national was recently honored by Dubai Police for his honesty after he returned a wallet he had found in Dubai International Cricket Stadium during a match of the T20 World Cup.

The wallet reportedly contained a sum of money, credit cards, and personal documents.

In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty, and good behavior, Abu Hammam was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a gift.

Abu Hammam thanked the Dubai Police for honoring him and added that this honor gives him pride and joy.

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, emphasized the importance of the collaboration between the members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society.

Rewarding Abu Hammam is in line with the Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership, he said.

“Dubai Police realizes that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force’s efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness,” Al Ghaithi added. (AW)

