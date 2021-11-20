2.4m million traffic violation fines remain unpaid in Sharjah despite discounts

The fines for over 2.4 million traffic violations remain unpaid since 2003 in Sharjah despite discount offers.

Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said motorists must take advantage of the recently announced 50 per cent discount to settle fines.

The discount announced on Tuesday is part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and allows residents to avail of the 50 percent discount on traffic fines from November 21, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

Also, people can get their vehicle impoundment orders and traffic points canceled.

Al Shamsi said the police will carry out intensified inspections targeting the violators after January 31, 2022, and will not renew the violators’ license and registration until settlement of their fines.

The payment of fines can be made through the Ministry of Interior app or Sahl devices installed across the emirate.

As per Sharjah Executive Council, the discount is applicable on violations registered before November 21 and doesn’t cover serious traffic offenses. (AW)