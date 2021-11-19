US federal grand jury files sex trafficking charges against Quiboloy

A federal grand jury in the United States filed sex trafficking charges against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy after a number of young women, aged 12 to 25, alleged that he coerced them to sex with him.

Quiboloy is the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC), and is a known ally of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said the other defendants at-large are Teresita Tolibas Dandan, the “international administrator” of KOJC in the US, and Helen Panilag, a one-time top KOJC administrator in the US.

The 74-page indictment charge, Quiboloy, Dandan, and Felina Salinas participated in a conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

The victims allegedly prepared Quiboloy’s meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages, and were required to have sex with the pastor as part of “night duty”, according to the US DOJ.

RELATED NEWS: Quiboloy’s spokesperson denies netizens’ claims about ‘kakanin’ scheme

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said the new indictment expanded on allegations made last year against three church administrators.

Church donations have also been used to sustain the lavish lifestyle of church leaders.

Quiboloy’s lawyers have yet to issue a statement including the Philippine Embassy.

RELATED NEWS: FBI arrests 3 Quiboloy church leaders in US