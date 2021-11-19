Lacson throws shade at other presidential aspirants’ dole-outs, ‘Tiktok’ campaign strategy

For Senator Panfilo Lacson, he may be the “most boring” candidate, but he wants to be remembered as someone who seriously campaigned on issues and not by Tiktok entertainment and giving false promises.

Lacson is vying for the presidential seat in the 2016 national elections with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his running mate.

“I wish to be remembered as a public servant who had uncompromising principles. One, who can walk the talk and who can break away from the politics of entertainment, doublespeak, and lip service,” Lacson said at the 47th Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

“If I win, I want to be remembered as someone who won the election in spite of being the most boring candidate who insisted on campaigning on hard data on issues, not by Tiktok entertainment and occasional feeding program and dole-outs, and certainly not by making false promises, preying on the gullibility of our hapless and helpless electorate for instant cash assistance,” he added.

Lacson said he wants to be “part of a greater story of every Filipino”, someone with humble beginnings who took to heart the teaching of his parents to uphold integrity and honesty at all times.

“And someone who uncompromisingly adhered to his personal credo — what is right, must be kept right, what is wrong must be set right,” Lacson said.

The Lacson-Sotto tandem has stressed in the past the need for the country to be led by veteran lawmakers.

Among their programs is the empowerment of local government units (LGUs).