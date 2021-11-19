DOT: PH to allow entry of international tourists from green countries

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved in principle the entry of international tourists from green countries, territories and jurisdictions.

“The Special Technical Working Group on Travel has been tasked to promptly come up with said guidelines for final approval of the IATF,” the DOT said in a statement.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat said the proposal to open leisure travel from “green countries”, or those classified by the Department of Health as low-risk countries, will be based on strict conditions.

Only fully vaccinated individuals with vaccines recognized by the country’s Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or those authorized by the World Health Organization will be allowed entry to the country.

“Allowing tourists from green countries or territories that have the majority of its population vaccinated and with low infection rate, will greatly help in our recovery efforts–increasing tourist arrivals and receipts among others,” Puyat said.