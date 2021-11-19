Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella dies at 70

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Abella has passed away on Friday, November 19. He was 70 years old.

The news about his death was confirmed by his family and Cebu Vice Mayor Mike Rama in an interview with Teleradyo.

“He died this morning, somewhere between 3:20 am and 4 am,” said Rama.

His son, Jaypee, said Labella died due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia.

Labella was confined in the hospital for 23 days before he passed away.

Cebu City officials have expressed their sympathies and condolences to the family of the city mayor.

Labella’s family said that he will not be cremated and they are planning to hold a public funeral for him.

Labella defeated Tommy Osmeña in 2019 after serving as city vice mayor for two terms.

He has been on indefinite leave since October 8, while Rama is the acting mayor.