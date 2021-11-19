‘Alhamdulillah’: Employer helps former Dubai OFW struggling in PH

A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai cannot help but express her gratitude to her employer who once helped her settle their payables for her sick son.

At a time when they needed help the most, ex-OFW Leonida Sevillano said her employer did not hesitate to extend her hand.

“Alhamdulillah. Nung time na nagipit kami na nagkasakit yung anak ko, ‘yung amo ko nagbigay sa amin ng tulong kahit hindi siya Pilipino. Iba siyang lahi, nagpapadala siya sa amin,” Sevillano said in an interview with Philippine News Agency.

“Sa Islam kasi, hindi tinitingnan kung anong lahi ka, mayaman ka man o mahirap as long as willing talagang tumulong, tutulungan ka talaga,” the former OFW added.

Sevillano no longer works abroad and has decided to stay in the Philippines for good after receiving government assistance through the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program (BP2) program.

Sevillano arrived in the Philippines in 2017 and stayed in Manila. As part of the BP2 program, Sevillano will return to her home province in Cebu.

While admitting that her salary as an OFW was bigger, Sevillano said taking care of her children is something money can’t buy.

“Napag-isipan ko dati na ‘yung years na napalayo ako sa anak ko, sapat na ‘yun kasi po makakita nga kami ng pera sa ibang bansa pero ‘yung pag-aalaga sa anak, hindi siya mapapantayan,” Sevillano said.

The BP2 is a program of the national government that addresses congestion in Metro Manila by encouraging dwellers here, especially informal settlers, to return to their home provinces and assist them during the entire process.