UAE named world’s safest place to walk at night 

The United Arab Emirates has been named the world’s safest place where people can walk at night safely, according to an international survey. 

The UAE scored 95% in Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report when it comes to people feeling safe at night.

Norway ranked second with a score of 93%. 

The two countries also topped the highest in law in order with Norway at the top spot followed by the UAE.

“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

The survey was based on the people’s perception on security and trust in a country’s law and order. 

China, Slovenia, Taiwan ranked third to fifth places in the safest to walk at night category. 

