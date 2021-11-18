Sheikh Mohammed: ‘If a woman wanders alone at night without fear, you know she is in the Emirates’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the top ranking of the UAE in the list of countries where people feel safe when walking at night.

The UAE scored 95% in Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, which showed that the country is the most secure and safest place at night than anywhere else in the world.

The Vice President wrote in a Tweet: “If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates.”

Norway ranked second with a score of 93%.

The two countries also topped the highest in law in order with Norway at the top spot followed by the UAE.

The survey was based on the people’s perception on security and trust in a country’s law and order.

China, Slovenia, Taiwan ranked 3rd to 5th places in the ‘feel safest walking alone’ category.