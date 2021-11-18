Investor to be deported for bribing Dubai gov’t employee

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an investor to one year in jail and imposed a fine of AED 10,000 on him for bribing a customer service employee at a government center.

The Court ordered his deportation after serving his jail sentence.

The investor reportedly offered bribes to the employee in exchange for finding a way to change the commercial name of his administrative consulting company into an investment firm.

He sought this even without changing the company’s commercial activity in the licence or obtaining the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

The female employee pretended to accept the ‘deal’ to ensure that the investor would be caught red-handed.

She reported the matter to the police and the investor was immediately arrested.