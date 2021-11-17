Filipino ‘miraculously’ escapes death after multiple stabs in San Diego

A Filipino based in the USA who was hospitalised after an attack outside a trolley station in El Cajon, California earlier this month is already recovering.

He had received multiple wounds in an attack around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3.

Jose Serra, 71, was walking to a nearby manufacturing facility at the Arnele Avenue trolley when he was attacked by a man with a knife who had been following him after he got off at the trolley stop.

RELATED STORY: Two Filipino-Americans among victims of hate crime in New York

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a shaved head, 5’9” to 6’, 175 to 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm and possibly his face.

Serra’s friend Todd Jones, who had hired him for some odd jobs, said he was attacked about a block away from the manufacturing facility and was “just walking down the sidewalk” when a guy came up to him, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Jones said Serra confirmed his attacker was on the trolley and had asked him for directions to Spring Valley.

READ ON: Elderly Filipino fights for survival after receiving multiple stab injuries in San Diego

He was later found by a bystander while his attacker had run off with the Filipino’s backpack.

The man was stabbed in the hand and arm, slashed in the back of his head to the front and his ear was dangling while he was stabbed twice in the stomach which damaged his intestines.

The attack cut his main artery and chances of survival were grim. (AW)