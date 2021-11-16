Tony Labrusca posts bail on sexual harassment case

Actor Tony Labrusca evaded possible jail time after posting bail for charges of ‘act of lasciviousness’ filed against him last June.

The lawyer of the complainant said that the actor forced the victim to show her chest when they were all drunk.

“The night was very traumatic to my clients as it is their first time to be victimized like this, especially unexpected from one of the most idolized actors of the country presently. Mr. Labrusca being a public figure and a foreigner must learn not to be abusive of women,” Regie Tongol, the lawyer of the victim said.

A person convicted of acts of lasciviousness must face imprisonment for six months to six years. The case is bailable.

“We shall remain steadfast in vindicating his name,” Labrusca’s lawyer Joji Alonso said.

“My client together, with all the victims of abuses by public figures such as Tony Labrusca are all happy that the City Prosecutor of Makati City led by Chief Dindo Venturanza had found probable cause to file criminal charges against him for acts of lasciviousness,” Tongol said. (TDT)