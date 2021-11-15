With visa-free access to 159 countries, UAE passport world’s most powerful travel document

The UAE passport has been ranked as the world’s most powerful travel document with visa-free access to 159 countries by Arton Capital in its Passport Index.

The UAE passport ranked as the strongest due to visa exemption with entries to 104 countries not requiring any visa and the requirement to 55 countries of one on arrival or over the internet.

Arton Capital’s Passport Index recorded an eight-point gap between the Emirati passport and the second strongest one which is New Zealand, while South Korea was third most powerful with 150 points.

RELATED STORY: UAE passport hailed as the world’s third most powerful, first in the Arab world

The Australian passport ranked fourth by allowing people to enter 150 countries and fifth place was earned by the passports of Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland.

The Emirates Digital Government said on its website that despite the challenges of the Corona pandemic which resulted in a decline in the strength of passports globally the UAE passport maintained its strength. (AW)