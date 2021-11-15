UAE expands list freelance professional licenses with 11 new commercial activities

The list of freelance professional licenses has been expanded in the UAE with the addition of 11 new commercial activities.

According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), 11 new activities will allow individuals including citizens, residents, non-residents to conduct commercial activities from anywhere in the world subject to the general regulations of the sole proprietor company.

The department added new activities related to accounting and auditing, analyzing and reviewing accounting and auditing systems, Shariah review consultancy for the transactions of Islamic financial institutions, consultations in the fields of tax, electronic networks, electronic security, innovation and artificial intelligence, information technology network services, design and programming of electronic chips, as well as the design of database systems and electronic risk management services.

ADDED Undersecretary Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi said that this will enhance the business environment in Abu Dhabi by creating more technical job opportunities and also allow individuals to work remotely and earn extra income.

For the license an applicant must have a minimum of 3 years of experience in the specific field or industry or academic or professional achievement in that field.

The license also allows its holder to get a valid residence visa for their family as well. (AW)