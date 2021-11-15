Tulfo leads 2022 senatorial bets in latest Pulse Asia’s survey

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo leads the list of senatorial bets for the 2022 elections based on the latest Pulse Asia survey.

Tulfo received a 68.4 voter preference, followed by Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero (57.3 percent).

The latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted from October 28 to November 1.

Also in the top 5 are Antique Rep. Loren Legarda (50 percent) and former public works secretary Mark Villar (49.4 percent).

Included in the winning circle are Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri (48.4 percent), former vice president Jejomar Binay (46.1 percent), former senator Jinggoy Estrada (45.4 percent), Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (42.0 percent) and Robin Padilla.

Senators Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Gringo Honasan, and Richard Gordon are battling it out to enter the magic 12.

Antonio Trillanes IV, former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista, presidential spokesman Harry Roque, former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Sen. Leila de Lima are in the 16th to 20th spot. (TDT)