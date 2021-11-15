Pharmally top execs arrested in Davao City after attempt to fly to Malaysia 

Pharmally top executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani were arrested in Davao City after attempting to escape and fly to Malaysia on Sunday.

Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Rene Samonte said that the Dargani siblings rented a private jet bound for Malaysia.

They were immediately brought to Manila and detained in the Senate in Pasay City.

The two have been cited in contempt after refusing to submit the needed papers during the senate investigation on alleged anomalous Pharmally deals.

“They chartered a private plane and were leaving via Davao where they figured they could be safe and make law enforcement officers pause or hesitate to arrest them,” Senator Richard Gordon told reporters.

“Evasion and flight is always interpreted as clear signs of guilt,” he added.

The Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) also tried to arrest former Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lloyd Lao but he was nowhere to be found.

“People cannot doubt the Senate’s commitment for truth and justice. People will be convinced that crimes were committed from these events. Evasion has always been the strategy. This includes former Usec. Lao and the Pharmally staff et al,” Gordon said.