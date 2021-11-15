Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man lands in jail after uploading edited photo of his friend on WhatsApp

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A man who uploaded one of his friend’s edited photo on WhatsApp landed him in jail.

The incident was reported after two friends visited their third friend who owned a farm and created a WhatsApp group to interact with each other.

At the farm, one of them shot photos on his mobile, edited the pictures, and uploaded it on WhatsApp later on.

RELATED STORY: Man jailed for wasting public property in viral video

One of the man’s friends deemed that their friend edited the photos in an “Inappropriate and immoral way”.

The defendant said he had done this only to crack a joke.

As soon as the other youth was mocked for his picture, he reported the incident to the police.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: 10-year jail time, AED 500,000 fine for extortion in UAE

Attorney Imran Khan highlighted that the man’s act falls under defamation under penal law article 378 and is also punishable under UAE cyber law. The person can also file a civil claim for damages.

On Twitter, the Federal Public Prosecution said the “red lines” should never be crossed to promote immoral activity among friends. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE expands list freelance professional licenses with 11 new commercial activities

4 hours ago

Ajman Municipality reunites lost six-year-old boy with his family

4 hours ago

Driving test, licensing services now available on weekends in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Ajman announces 50% discounts on traffic fines till December 31

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button