Man lands in jail after uploading edited photo of his friend on WhatsApp

A man who uploaded one of his friend’s edited photo on WhatsApp landed him in jail.

The incident was reported after two friends visited their third friend who owned a farm and created a WhatsApp group to interact with each other.

At the farm, one of them shot photos on his mobile, edited the pictures, and uploaded it on WhatsApp later on.

One of the man’s friends deemed that their friend edited the photos in an “Inappropriate and immoral way”.

The defendant said he had done this only to crack a joke.

As soon as the other youth was mocked for his picture, he reported the incident to the police.

Attorney Imran Khan highlighted that the man’s act falls under defamation under penal law article 378 and is also punishable under UAE cyber law. The person can also file a civil claim for damages.

On Twitter, the Federal Public Prosecution said the “red lines” should never be crossed to promote immoral activity among friends. (AW)