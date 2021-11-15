Lacson wants substitution provision amended in election law 

Presidential aspirant and senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson wants to amend the Omnibus Election Code allowing substitution by voluntary withdrawal of candidates.

Lacson made the comment as President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies supposedly have been using the provision repeatedly.

“We need to legislate because, of as of now, there’s nothing in the law that prohibits Comelec from changing the resolution so naging ganyan ang situation,” Lacson told ABS-CBN News.

“Dapat kasama lang in case of death or incapacity, nothing more. Kasi kapag voluntary dun lumalabas ang abuso,” he added.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte substituted for a Lakas-CMD placeholder for the vice presidential race.

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa meantime withdrew his candidacy for president and was replaced by Senator Bong Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte is also expected to file his candidacy for vice president today.