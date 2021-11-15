Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fake recruiter targeting OFWs nabbed in Pasig

A scrupulous individual introducing himself as a recruiter and scamming aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) was arrested in Pasig, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the suspect enticed an aspiring OFW to give him Php 300,000 as a placement fee for employment in Africa.

The fake recruiter then handed the victim fake travel documents on the supposed day of the flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“We encourage people to report these illegal recruiters and human traffickers, who prey on the vulnerabilities of aspiring OFWs. Let them face the harshest penalties of the law and rot in jail,” Morente said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the BI reported a total of 495 alleged victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment who were intercepted in several airports in the country during the first three quarters of the year.

According to the bureau, 325 were found to be potential victims of trafficking and were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for investigation.

Meanwhile, 170 are suspected victims of illegal recruitment and were endorsed to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

