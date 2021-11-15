Ex-PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar files candidacy for senator 

Retired Philippine National Police Guillermo Eleazar has filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on Monday, November 15.

Eleazar is running under the Lacson-Sotto’s Partido Reporma, substituting for Paolo Capino.

Capino withdrew his candidacy last weekend saying he has slim chances at winning a senate seat.

Eleazar recently retired from his post at 56 years old. He was the country’s top cop in the last 6 months.

Should Eleazar win a senate seat, he will be the second former PNP chief in the current congress alongside senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa.