Driving test, licensing services now available on weekends in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have started providing driver licensing test services on weekends as well.

The service will now be available on Fridays and Saturdays for the convenience of customers who remain busy during weekdays.

Colonel Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said the driving test service will be provided at several places. On the weekends, the service will be offered at the licensing center in Musaffah, which will provide learning drivers’ examination services on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

It will also be available in Al Ain city’s Safety Building (ADNOC) on Fridays and Saturdays from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Service and Customer Happiness Center at the Drivers Licensing department on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and Al Dhafra drivers and vehicles Licensing Department (Madinat Zayed) on Fridays from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. (AW)