Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Driving test, licensing services now available on weekends in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police have started providing driver licensing test services on weekends as well.

The service will now be available on Fridays and Saturdays for the convenience of customers who remain busy during weekdays.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine, 3 months jail time for residents who drive without license in UAE

Colonel Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said the driving test service will be provided at several places. On the weekends, the service will be offered at the licensing center in Musaffah, which will provide learning drivers’ examination services on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

It will also be available in Al Ain city’s Safety Building (ADNOC) on Fridays and Saturdays from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Service and Customer Happiness Center at the Drivers Licensing department on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and Al Dhafra drivers and vehicles Licensing Department (Madinat Zayed) on Fridays from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man lands in jail after uploading edited photo of his friend on WhatsApp

4 hours ago

UAE expands list freelance professional licenses with 11 new commercial activities

4 hours ago

Ajman Municipality reunites lost six-year-old boy with his family

4 hours ago

Ajman announces 50% discounts on traffic fines till December 31

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button