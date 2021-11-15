Ajman Municipality reunites lost six-year-old boy with his family

Personnel from the monitoring team of Ajman Municipality and Planning department reunited a lost child with his family.

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality, said that the department had recently formed a monitoring team to follow up on emergency cases which includes 33 inspectors.

The team resolved several cases and in this incident, it found the young boy crying and wandering in the streets.

After finding the six-year-old boy in Ajman’s Al Aliyah area, the team immediately contacted Ajman Police and the patrols arrived at the scene to help reunite the boy with his parents. (AW)